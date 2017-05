U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy has established traffic control and parking restrictions for the Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony taking place Wednesday, May 24 at Falcon Stadium.

Here are some things to remember ahead of the big day!

Entrance

Once the ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m., guests will not be permitted to leave the stadium until after the end of the ceremony and the Thunderbirds aerial performance around 1:15 p.m.

The North, South and Falcon Stadium Gates will open at 7 a.m. Graduation tickets are required for entry into the stadium.

Attendees should plan to arrive at the stadium no later than 8:30 a.m. due to increased security and heavy traffic.

Security

All guests will pass through metal detectors and may have purses or personal items searched.

Guests are restricted from bringing the following items into the stadium:

Boxes

Alcohol

Weapons

Firecrackers

Beverage Containers

Backpacks

Large Handbags

Coolers

Thermoses

Drinks are prohibited, with the exception of clear, unopened water bottles.

Food is permitted, but must be displayed in a transparent one-gallon clear plastic bag. For your convenience, refreshments will be available for purchase throughout the stadium.

>> Click here to view the full list of restrictions.

Parking

All parking is located in Falcon Stadium.

>> Click here for directions.

Handicapped parking is available in Lot 5, accessible via the North Gate. A smaller handicapped parking area is available in Lot 1, accessible via the South Gate.

Personal handicapped placards are permitted to enter these lots.

If you are bringing one or more quests who may require some transportation assistance, you can request to park in the handicapped area from the lot attendant upon arrival.

Photography

Cameras and video cameras are permitted, but be prepared to remove camera lenses for security inspection at stadium gates.

Miscellaneous

Diaper bags area permitted when a child is present.

No strollers please.

Livestream and Other Information

Can’t make it to the grand event? You can watch the ceremony via livestream here.

For more information, visit the USAFA Graduation website here.