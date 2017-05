PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Pueblo Sunday.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting, which happened in the area of East First Street and Glendale Avenue. Police said two people in a silver Cadillac fired shots at several people standing along the street. The Cadillac sped away and eventually crashed into a trash container in the area of East Second Street and North Bradford Street. The driver and passenger ran onto the train tracks alongside the Fountain River, and were eventually captured by police.

The suspects, 25-year-old Donavan Mann and 27-year-old Travis Elifritz, were arrested and charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of a weapon, restraining order violation, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and possession of a defaced firearm.

Police said the incident appears to be gang-related.