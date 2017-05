COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the two men who robbed a Colorado Springs sporting goods store at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 5 p.m. at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Chelton Road. The robbers took several pieces of merchandise, according to police. When store security confronted them, one of the robbers produced a handgun and ordered the security officers to back up, according to police. The suspects left in a blue pickup truck.

No suspects have been arrested.