Greater Manchester Police say there area “a number of confirmed fatalities” at a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in England.

Police released a statement on their Twitter page regarding the incident, saying emergency services are responding to reports of an explosion in the arena.

Grande is “okay” and her team is further investigating the incident, according to the singer’s representative.

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the singer, but police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena.

One man captured video of an emergency vehicle racing to the scene.

Two loud bangs heard around Manchester arena. People running out of the arena. No idea what's going on pic.twitter.com/KaRzQckvEE — Alan Brennan (@alanbmufc92) May 22, 2017

Another video shows the scene inside the arena.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

This story is developing.