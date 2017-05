HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — On Wednesday, officials will break ground on the UCHealth system’s new hospital near Lucent Boulevard and C-470 in Highlands Ranch.

The UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital, located at 9091 Staff Sergeant Chris Falkel Drive, is slated to open in early 2019.

The new hospital will span approximately 360,000-square feet, with an adjacent 85,000-square foot medical office building which will house a two-story cancer center.

The full service hospital will open with about 72 inpatient beds with room to expand.

Additionally, officials say the hospital will also feature a birth center, including C-section operating rooms and Level II NICU, intensive care unit, operating rooms, Level III trauma center and emergency department, advanced cardiac services and complete imaging.

The new medical campus will occupy 33 acres of the newest Shea Properties development on the last vacant property in Highlands Ranch.

Officials say it will generate a significant economic impact for Douglas and Jefferson Counties, including 500 to 600 construction jobs at the site and about 400 permanent health care positions when it opens.

All photos courtesy UCHealth.

