COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was taken into custody after he assaulted an officer who was trying to arrest him Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of Sisters Grove near Tutt Boulevard.

Police say 43-year-old William McBroom was arrested after refusing to exit a passenger van when police were trying to take him into custody after a reported disturbance.

According to police, McBroom repeatedly refused officers’ commands and actively fought with police when they attempted to arrest him.

One officer sustained a minor hand injury during the altercation, according to authorities. The officer was medically cleared and remains in service.

McBroom was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for second degree assault on a peace officer.