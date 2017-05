Foodies willing to throw their culinary creations into the line of fire are being served up some brutal comments in 140 characters or less – delivered by none other than British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay himself.

Ramsay, who has forged a reputation as the deliverer of brutal kitchen truths, took to Twitter to critique the cooking attempts of random Twitter users brave enough to share photos of their creations.

On Twitter, brave foodies have been snapping photos of their meals and tweeting Ramsay, asking what his thoughts are.

Ramsay, who is known to pull no punches, doesn’t shy away from serving up some savage reviews.

Here’s a collection of some brutal critiques. Take a look!