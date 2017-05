COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs will host a community meeting on wildfire preparedness in an effort to increase awareness and emergency preparedness.

The public is invited to attend the meeting on Tuesday, June 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain High School, located at 1200 Cresta Road in Colorado Springs.

Members from Colorado Springs Fire Department, Colorado Springs Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management and other agencies will be present to discuss emergency preparedness, evacuation planning and wildfire mitigation.

Topics include:

Overall Preparedness

Wildfire Seasonal Outlook and Forest Health

Evacuations

Emergency Notification and Public Information

How to reduce the risk of wildfire

Several organizations will also host booths and displays to provide more information on topics related to emergency preparedness and wildfire.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to download the City’s Emergency Preparedness and Safety Guide for information on how to prepare for wildfires and all types of emergencies.

For more information on reducing wildfire risk, click here.