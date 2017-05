COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Seven stolen cars were recovered by the Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement (BATTLE) South Task Force Monday afternoon.

According to police, 6 of the cars were 1990s Honda sedans, and the seventh was a 1998 Nissan Sentra.

The task force began surveillance on of the stolen Honda cars and saw 34-year-old Alicia Deanda driving in the southeast area of Colorado Springs.

Police say she parked the stolen car in the area of E. Fountain Boulevard and S. Chelton Road. She was later taken into custody in the 1300 block of S. Chelton Road.

Deanda has been charged with motor vehicle theft and attempt to influence a public official. She has been transported to the Criminal Justice Center.

The BATTLE South Task Force is a part-time task force that investigates criminal groups involved in the crime of auto theft. The task force is comprised of law enforcement detectives and investigators from Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.