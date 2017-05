EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — 2017 proving to be a deadly start for El Paso County.

In Colorado Springs we’ve had 16 homicides so far, with five killed in January alone.

Compare that to the total homicides in 2016 at 22. We’re now more than half that number already this year.

For El Paso County, there’s been 5 homicides in 2017, compared to two homicides at this time last year.

Sheriff’s Lt. Cy Gillespie with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says all law enforcement can do is react and respond.

“I wouldn’t say that we’re worried, homicides are kind of a passionate crime so there’s no real trend that we can follow,” said Gillespie.

In El Paso County, looking at years 2010 through now, 2013 had the highest homicide rate at 11, followed by last year at 8.

For Colorado Springs – 31 homicides made 2013 the deadliest so far, followed by 2015 at 29 people killed.