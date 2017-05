COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The victim in a Saturday night shooting in Colorado Springs has died from his injuries, according to police.

Authorities say the man, who has not been identified at this time, was found with an apparent gunshot wound at a home in the 5600 block of Vermillion Bluffs Drive near Tutt Boulevard Saturday just after 7 p.m.

He was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

This is an active criminal investigation and detectives are interviewing a person of interest.

Authorities say all individuals have been accounted for and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information in this case, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.