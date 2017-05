COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed in the back early Sunday.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the parking lot located in the area of 1826 East Platte Avenue.

Police say the victim was reportedly involved in a disturbance over a minor traffic accident. He told police he was stabbed in the back by an unknown suspect.

The victim sustained a minor injury and was treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.