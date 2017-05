COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Public Works held an open house at their Briargate facility Saturday.

For the kids it was a chance to check out some heavy equipment, and they even got a behind-the-scenes look at roadway operations and programs like the 2C-funded street improvements.

Additionally, this season is prime time to keep an eye out in cone zones.

“When you do see us out on the roads just be cautious when you’re coming around us. If you haven’t had the time, we have our barricade section on what signs you might see out on the roadways when we’re out there doing construction but we’re out here in our fluorescent green and if you see us just be cautious when you’re going around us,” said district supervisor Corey Rivera.