COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 was shut down to one lane at Fontanero for around five hours as officers investigated a serious crash early Sunday.

According to police, a Good Samaritan stopped at the scene of the crash and drove the driver and passenger to the hospital after the crash, which happened just before 2:30 a.m.

No other details regarding the crash have been released at this time.

Police say the passenger suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

According to authorities, the Good Samaritan left before CSPD was notified of the patients and has yet to be found.

The area reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m.