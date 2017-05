COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of bikers paying their respects to our Veterans, fallen or wounded and those currently serving.

It’s all part of the tenth anniversary, for the Defenders of Freedom: Veterans Recognition Ride.

“Its not a non-profit, its a no-profit event, every single dollar and dime that we collect goes directly to where its supposed to go,” said Brian Wess, U.S. Army (Ret). and Founder of Defenders of Freedom: Veterans Recognition Ride.

“I saw a lot of my fellow Vets come back in a bad way, a lot of them with mental health issues and physical issues,” said Wess, U.S. Army (Ret).

Saying it’s important our Vets get the support their deserve on the home-front. With this year’s ride benefiting the El Paso County Homeless Veterans Coalition.

“We’ve actually had about a 70-percent success rate in getting them from being homeless or living in their car to actually having a job and having a place to live,” said Wess, U.S. Army (Ret).

With every year, hundreds gathering together to ride and remember.

“This is a procession very similar to an honor procession or a funeral procession that we do for our Veterans and that’s really what its about,” said Wess, U.S. Army (Ret).

This time starting their trek from Sarges’ Grill in Fountain, going 45 miles with local Law Enforcement, to the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

“We recognize our fallen and missing brothers and sisters, those who’ve been wounded, but we also pay tribute to those who are still serving at all the local Military installations,” said Wess, U.S. Army (Ret).

Over the years, the Charity has raised more than 60-thousand-dollars for other Veteran organizations, including the Wounded Warrior Project and the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

If you have a story idea for our Military Matters Segment, email us at: News@fox21news.com.