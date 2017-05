STATEWIDE — The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Click It or Ticket enforcement period begins May 22.

The May Mobilization period lasts May 22 to June 4 and aims to ensure Coloradans are using seat belts.

CDOT, along with Colorado State Patrol and and law enforcement agencies statewide will participate in the campaign.

Additionally, CDOT has installed 60 wreaths along the entrance to Bandimere Speedway to draw attention to the lives that could have been saved last year if 100 percent of people buckled up in Colorado.

The wreaths will be displayed at four upcoming Badimere Speedway events.

According to CDOT, 60 lives could have been saved last year if everyone buckled up in Colorado.

“Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to prevent serious injury or death on the road,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. “We encourage you to speak up if someone in your vehicle is unbuckled. By doing so you’re not being a pest – and you may save someone’s life.”

Last year’s May Mobilization effort resulted in 5,983 seat belt citations, including 295 citations for unrestrained or improperly restrained children under the age of 15.

For more information about seat belt safety and enforcement citation numbers, click here.