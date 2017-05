COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A three-year-old boy who was found walking near N. Academy Boulevard and Rebecca Lane early Sunday has been reunited with his parents.

Police say the boy was found by a security officer in the area around 3 a.m.

Authorities checked nearby apartments for open doors and to find the boy’s parents but were unsuccessful.

Around 4:30 a.m., officials sent out a phone notification to all businesses and homes within a one-mile radius of where the boy was found.

According to police, an investigation has been completed and no criminal charges will be filed.