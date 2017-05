COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In honor of veterans, hundreds of bikers hopped on the hogs and rode across the country in the annual Run for the Wall.

Many of them are veterans themselves and are riding from California to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.

They call it a healing mission for all vets as they travel across the heartland of our country.

“It’s very important that we show support to veterans. The veterans have wrote a check up to and including their life for our country. A lot of veterans in Vietnam did not come home so this is a healing way for them to heal and this is a way for us to welcome home and say thank you for your service” said Dean Noechel, president of American Legion Riders Post #38.

Riders had a quick lunch in Fountain before heading to Limon to stop for fuel.

They ended their day in Goodland, Kansas Saturday night.