COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thousands of wireless workers at AT&T are protesting across the nation this weekend, including right here in southern Colorado.

A handful of picketers gathered outside the AT&T on Academy and Woodmen in Colorado Springs Saturday.

The demonstrations were organized by the Communications Workers of America, who are asking to keep jobs in the U.S. and increase wages so that they can cover higher healthcare costs.

“As it is right now I’m having to sell my car because my commission has been lowered and isn’t steady anymore so I can’t afford the payments anymore so I’m having to get rid of that and find a new car at a lower price which may mean I will need to get a different position outside of AT&T,” said protester Gabriel Slevin.

Protests were also held in Pueblo and Denver this weekend.