COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Veterans were honored Saturday at the Traveling Vietnam Memorial, now standing tall at Rock Family Church in Colorado Springs.

Dozens of local veterans and their families gathered at the memorial for a special ceremony.

“This means a lot being recognized for the veterans, I appreciate it,” said Michael Petersen, U.S. Army (Ret).

Petersen lost his sight and legs during the Vietnam War, just 8 months after he was drafted.

While recovering in Omaha, Nebraska, Petersen would meet his wife of 46 years.

“I love her and I thank her for her support over the years and my children, and then to all the Vietnam veterans that are still out there dealing with things, thank you for your service” said Petersen.

The Traveling Vietnam Memorial is an 80 percent replica of the real one that stands tall in Washington, D.C.

It will stand at Rock Family Church until Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. It’s open to visit 24 hours a day.

Those who’ve visited the memorial say all their memories are still very much alive.

“It never gets any easier, I have a lot of friends names up there and it hurts to go remember,” said Tom Carrell, U.S. Army (Ret.). and Director for the Special Operations Association of Riders.

He said each year on Armed Forces Day, they ride to honor their own.

“These guys were somebody’s son or daughter, or father or brother, they were real, and they’re not just a name on the wall, they’ve left people behind,” said Carrell.