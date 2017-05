PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for your help finding a suspect who stole an elderly woman’s purse after pushing her to the ground last week.

The incident happened Tuesday, May 16 around 2:30 p.m. in the area of W. 16th and Elizabeth Streets.

According to police, the suspect pushed the elderly woman to the ground, stole her purse and fled in what’s believed to be a late 90s to early 2000s model Cadillac sedan. The car has a slightly different colored driver’s side door, authorities say.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, short in height with a slim build. He was wearing a white baseball cap and a red or orange-colored shirt.

Police say the suspect is considered to be dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him.

If you have any information on the location of the suspect or car involved, call Pueblo police and reference case number 17-10079.