COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a man early Friday morning.

It happened just after midnight in the 3500 block of Bridgewood Lane near Chelton Road.

Police say the suspects approached the victim as he was walking home from work and demanded he empty his pockets.

Before the victim complied, one of the suspects fired a shot into the ground next to him, according to police.

The suspects then fled the area with undisclosed items, police say.

There were no reported injuries.