COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a man who was reportedly wielding a hatchet and chasing people in Colorado Springs Friday night.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Academy Boulevard.

Officers found the suspect, later identified as John Granier, near the intersection of Bijou and Academy.

Police tased Granier when he advanced toward them, according to authorities.

He was taken into custody.