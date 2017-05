Colorado Springs, Colo. — Today is Colorado Public Lands Day and we are the only state in the country to have such a holiday.

Colorado is home to 12 national parks and 41 state parks on over 24 million acres of public lands

And an estimated 90 percent of Coloradans utilize their public lands and outdoor recreation spots…

Because of this, Governor Hickenlooper designated the third Saturday of May to be Colorado Public Lands Day in order to, “encourage all Coloradans to get outside and enjoy our unparalleled public lands.”

“Federal lands, state lands, county lands, public lands, parks, trails,” Bob Falcone says, “The idea is to celebrate, and you know, to appreciate all the public lands and the outdoor recreation that we have here in Colorado.”

There were over 40 events state-wide today to celebrate the new holiday, and we caught up with some hikers and bikers who were enjoying the holiday, and today’s nice weather.

The Colorado Public Lands website estimates about 7.5 million people visit Colorado’s National Parks each year, and adds over 700 million dollars to the state’s economy, on top of supporting 45 thousand jobs in outdoor recreation

National trail’s day is coming up on June 3rd, so you can have one more reason to celebrate the NEAT-ure we have here in Colorado.