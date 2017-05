EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man was killed in a single-car crash in El Paso County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 12:38 a.m. on Vollmer and Tannenbaum Roads.

The 18-year-old driver of a Honda Civic was headed northbound on Vollmer Road when he lost control of the car, traveling off the right side of the road and colliding with several trees, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected out of the car, troopers say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released at this time.

Troopers say speed is a factor in this crash, and there is no evidence of alcohol or drug use.

The crash remains under investigation.