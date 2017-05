COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs maintains its Silver Status as a Bicycle Friendly Community, according to national bicycle advocacy organization League of American Bicyclists.

“The League says that communities must continually strive to enhance their bicycle programs even to maintain their status. We are pleased that Colorado Springs has retained its Silver Status for bicycle friendliness because that reflects the progress we’ve made in recent years in creating a more bike-friendly community,” said Kate Brady, the City’s bicycle planner. “Ultimately, our goal is to create a safe, well-connected network of infrastructure and bike programs that will accommodate the wide range of riders who want to bike for transportation and recreation.”

Bicycle Friendly Communities are evaluated every four years based on five categories: Education, Enforcement, Encouragement, Evaluation/Planning and Engineering.

Colorado Springs was originally designated as Silver Status in 2012.

>> Click here to view the City’s Bicycle Friendly Community Report card.

Officials say the City is in the process of updating its Bicycle Master Plan that will serve as a road map to identify bicycle programs and infrastructure to create a more bicycle-friendly community. The goal is to create a plan by using the technical expertise of its master plan design group, along with input from the community.

Colorado Springs is home to over 110 miles of on-street bicycle routes, nearly 120 miles of urban bike trails and over 60 miles of unpaved mountain bike trails.

The city was rated #45 in the Top 50 Bicycle Friendly Cities in America by the League of American Bicyclists, and was ranked #38 in a national list by the American Community Survey recognizing the nation’s fastest growing cities for bicycle commuting.

For more information on the city’s bicycling programs, mobile-friendly bike racks, and a map of bike lanes around Colorado Springs, visit the city’s website here.