KEYSTONE, Colo. — Over 100 people braved the elements and got creative with their ski wear for Arapahoe Basin’s 2nd annual Swimwear Day on Saturday.

Incorporated into the “beach wear” were snorkels, water wings, bikinis, trunks and pool floats.

Those that attended skied down the High Noon to run in the light snowfall.

This all coincides with Colorado Public Lands Day.

“We’re so fortunate to have this National Forest land as our playground!” said Adrienne Saia Isaac, an official with Arapahoe Basin Ski area.

To learn more about getting involved in promoting sustainable recreation on our nation’s public lands, click here.

All photos courtesy Ashley Ojala, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

