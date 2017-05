COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a four-car crash that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries Friday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of S. Academy Boulevard and S. Chelton Road.

Police have not released details on how the accident may have happened, other than that four cars were involved.

Two of the drivers were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Southbound traffic on S. Academy was closed for around 5 hours as police investigated.