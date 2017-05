PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people were arrested in a stolen car while waiting in a Carl’s Jr. drive-thru line in downtown Pueblo Friday afternoon.

Pueblo police arrested 31-year-old Christina Wojtala and 39-year-old Johnathan Schaffer as they approached a drive-thru window in a stolen Ford Escape at the Carl’s Jr. located at 102 S. Santa Fe Avenue.

According to police, the car matched the description of one reported stolen from the Pueblo Police Department, also the same one that reportedly fled from deputies two weeks ago in Pueblo West. An investigation revealed the car also had stolen license plates and the car’s body had been changed to appear as if it was another make and model.

Officers were able to box in the car at the drive-thru and arrested both suspects. Police recovered a loaded handgun on Schaffer, as well as plastic bags containing suspected heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine.

Wojtala was arrested for first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and a restraining order violation.

Schaffer was arrested for first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a previous offender and a special offender.

Both were booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.