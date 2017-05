COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The trial for former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa has been delayed nearly a month.

Friday morning, Mark Hurlbert with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office requested a delay in the trial after his co-council unexpectedly resigned. Hurlbert said because of the extraordinary circumstances of this case, including 26,000 pages of discovery and 94 hours of audio and video, they need more time to prepare the incoming attorney.

David Kaplan, Maketa’s attorney, objected to the request. Kaplan said Hurlbert has been on the case since day one and is very knowledgeable about it, and said the case is not as complicated as Hurlbert is making it out to be. Kaplan also said Maketa has a right to a speedy trial, which should start no later than June 17.

The judge agreed with arguments made by both the prosecutor and defense, and ultimately delayed the trial almost four weeks, from May 31 to June 27.

Maketa pleaded not guilty in December to nine counts, including extortion and kidnapping. His co-defendants, former undersheriff Paula Presley and former commander Juan San Agustin, have trails scheduled to start in October and November.