COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — From Washington D.C. to Colorado Springs, a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall is now standing tall at Rock Family Church.

With many braving the cold and windy weather lately, to honor those that served for our Country.

One of those at the memorial, was Angie Sheren, whose father is a Vietnam War Veteran.

Years ago, while living on an Air Force base, her and her sister were given POW and MIA bracelets, baring the names of two missing Vietnam pilots.

“I am so grateful for the Traveling Wall coming here, so that I could come and say goodbye,” said Sheren.

Never able to make the trip to D.C, Sheren was finally able to get closure, giving that final salute to those that never made it home.

“When the POWs’ got released, we were hoping and praying that we were going to get to see our guys’ come back and unfortunately it didn’t work that way,” said Sheren.

But their names and time they served, never forgotten.

“Mine was Maj. Steven Hansen, he was an Air Force Pilot and my sister’s was Victor Apodaca,” said Sheren.

Who Sheren found out is from Colorado.

“We actually saw Victor Apodaca’s name on a Veterans Memorial at CSU Pueblo,” said Sheren.

Turns out, Capt. Victor Joe Apodaca Jr. was a 1961 Air Force Academy grad and died while on a flight mission over North Vietnam in 1967, according to the Vietnam Memorial website.

Sheren says it’s overwhelming to see all the 58-thousand names, now carved into the wall.

“Every one of these names, that’s a person that had a family. I mean a lot of these guys had kids it wasn’t just parents or a spouse, it was children and that’s a whole lot of hurt on this wall,” said Sheren.

The wall is standing at the Rock Family Church, off Rangewood Drive near Woodmen Road.

It can be viewed 24 hours a day until 3 pm this Sunday, May 21st.

On Saturday, the church is holding a special ceremony at 10 am, honoring our Veterans in Colorado Springs.