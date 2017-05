FRESNO, Calif. — The Astros’ AAA affiliate, the Fresno Grizzlies, are putting a new twist on Nashville hot chicken–by stuffing it in a pickle.

The ballpark treat was available during two of the team’s games against the Nashville Sounds. They’re calling it the “chickle.”

Is "The Chickle" a sandwich? Decide for yourself…a unique serving of Nashville hot chicken the next two days vs. @nashvillesounds. pic.twitter.com/mjsJjNCPMT — Fresno Grizzlies🐻🌮 (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 17, 2017

It’s yet to be determined if the snack is a good luck charm. The Grizzlies went 1-1 in games where chickles were served.

But the most important question is: is it a sandwich?