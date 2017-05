COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is facing charges after she led officers on a chase in a stolen car early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said around 2:20 a.m., an officer spotted a stolen car headed northbound on Austin Bluffs Parkway near Oro Blanco Drive. He and another officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop. Eventually, the car hit a curb and got a flat tire.

Police arrested the driver, Cherie Gonzales, on charges of motor vehicle theft and eluding. The passenger ran from the scene and was not found, according to police.

No one was injured in the incident.