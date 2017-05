COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he followed a van around a Colorado Springs neighborhood and then got into a fight with its occupants Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said around 6:45 p.m., they got a call from a man who told them he was following a stolen minivan in the area of Platte Avenue and Circle Drive. Officers tried to find the man and the minivan, but were unsuccessful. Eventually, they got another call about a fight involving the man and the people in the van.

Officers went to the scene and determined the minivan was not stolen, and there was a disagreement between the original caller and one of the van’s occupants about money owed for the van.

Police said the original caller was arrested on reckless endangerment and harassment charges. One of the people in the minivan was arrested on drug charges.