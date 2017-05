The McDonald’s on the corner of Fillmore and Stone in Colorado Springs is undergoing a makeover, and going modern, all while donating to a good cause.

It may look normal right now, but in just a few days, this building will come crashing down in preparation for a new restaurant.

Purvi Naik and her family own a total of three McDonald’s stores in the Colorado Springs area, and they have plans to renovate all of them.

In about one hundred days, this location will have been torn down and completely rebuilt.

The Naik family is donating some restaurant furniture and appliances to the local Ronald McDonald House, who says they want to create a mini McDonald’s restaurant in their building.

They said they have an awesome relationship with the Ronald McDonald House, it’s important to give back to the charity that supports their restaurant.

The new McDonald’s will include self-ordering kiosks, table service, electronic kid’s tables, and digital menu boards at the drive-thru.

Naik says it’s important for their customers to be able to order the way they want to, and enjoy face-to-face table service to have the full dine-in experience.

“We love this store, and we love the decorations, but we really wanted to have a modernized experience for our customers,” Naik said, “and this is what we call the experience of the future with McDonalds.”

The demolition will begin next week, and the store will reopen at the beginning of September.

The owners also shared with me that McDonald’s will be rolling out mobile ordering and a delivery service soon.

The Naik family will focus on renovating their other two locations beginning next year.