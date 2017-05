COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice as a crowd gathered at New Life church Friday morning.

“I was at my house, I was 7 years old,” explained Timothy Ives.

It was 41 years ago, when Timothy Ives lost his father Dennis.

“I watched all the motorcycles, I knew all the motorcycle police officers then, and I’m counting them looking at them, well where’s dad,” said Timothy.

Officer Dennis Ives was hit and killed while on his motorcycle. The person who hit him, never found.

“I remember them all coming to our house and telling my mom,” said Ives.

Officer Ives just one of 31 Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers remembered Friday morning.

Each name is read and a single blue rose place on the picture of the fallen officers.

Sam Hendrix aspires to be a police officer one day. He knows the danger these men and women face every day.

“I believe it takes a calling to pursue this career, who else willingly puts their lives on the line every day, but you,” said Sam.

They are mothers, fathers, and sons who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their community.

As the flag is folded and a wreath is laid, family and friends shed a tear as the ones they love are remembered.

“We ask oh god that you grant to the living grace, to the departed rest, to the national peace and concord,” said Father John, Teller County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.

A permanent memorial to honor the fallen officers is in the works. The project has raised more than $600,000 with a goal of $1.25 million.

They hope next year’s remembrance will be held at that memorial.