COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thursday’s wet and chilly weather giving gardeners a tough time. Even local planting shops spending most of the day and Wednesday night covering their supply.

According to Rick’s Garden Center, off West Uintah Street, they’ve sold completely out of frost blankets, which cover plants in case of rainy or cold weather.

The co-owner, Mike Estes says the blankets don’t always given full protection to plants, especially if it snows or gets below freezing.

But they do add that extra layer of insulation and if you don’t have access to one, don’t worry it isn’t your only option.

“Buckets also work well, five gallon buckets over the top of your plants, that way the warmth comes through the soil and gets trapped inside the bucket,” said Estes.

If you don’t have that, Estes says cloth is better than plastic, when it comes to insulating.

“It could be a blanket, sheets, towels, anything like that it could be a sleeping bag,” said Estes.

For some plants, these “May showers,” don’t rain on their parade.

“Most Perennials are fine outdoors but things like; Pansies and Violas, Snapdragons, Dianthus, which are a carnation, those are very hardy in the cold,” said Estes.

As for those veggies, Estes says you can start planting; radishes, lettuce, spinach, cabbage, broccoli and Cauliflower, among other things.

Adding as we get closer to Memorial Day weekend, gardeners should have better luck.

“The last average frost date is May 15th, give or take about ten days, so usually by the 25th of May we’re pretty darn safe,” said Estes.

Estes warns, flowers like Impatiens and Dahlias are extremely cold sensitive and if you like herbs, he says don’t leave your basil out.