Earlier today there was a press conference here with the Mayor kicking off the stormwater drain repair and renovation project.

This is the firstof 26 projects that will be completed with the 12 million dollars granted to the City after the voters passed Ballot issue 2 in April.

Mayor John Suthers says this area is first, and the most urgent as it has seen the most flooding and monetary damage to homes down this street after a bad hail storm in August of last year that clogged this whole area with several inches, and some even feet, of hail.

This specific project here is costing 15 thousand dollars. Here, workers will be installing larger inlets to increase the amount of water that flows off the street, and into the draining system.

Mayor Suthers said there will be small projects like this one that will cost less and will be completed within a matter of days, then there will be others, costing up to half a million, and lasting weeks or even months.

He also says it’s especially important to focus on this now after the City was involved in a lawsuit because they were not federally compliant with the stormwater drainage guidelines.

I spoke with two ladies from Platte Floral right behind me, and they were not happy with the situation whatsoever.

They declined to comment on camera, but said that they don’t believe this will fix the stormwater issue at all, although they don’t want a storm to come through to find out.

These 26 projects include new drains and pipes in order to stop water, hail, and debris from building up in the drains.

Now after the projects within Little Shooks Neighborhood are completed, the next project will be off of Arcadia Street.

Mayor Suthers says the good work will only continue as we continue to work through all 26 projects to improve stormwater damage.