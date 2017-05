Related Coverage TESSA celebrates 40 years of community service and continued fight against domestic violence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — TESSA, an organization that provides a safe haven for victims of domestic violence, celebrated its 40th anniversary Wednesday with three new initiatives.

Mayor John Suthers joined County Commissioner Darryl Glenn, district attorney Dan May and others to make the announcements.

The three initiatives include the Housing First program, Project Lift (which provides legal services), and Champions of Change Prevention Summit, a community-wide event that will bring people together to come up with initiatives to help combat domestic violence.

TESSA already provides a range of services including a 24-hour hotline, a 32-bed shelter, counseling and help for the kids.

It was originally founded under the name “Battered Women’s Services” in 1987, when the IRS approved the organization as a nonprofit.