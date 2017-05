COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — High-rise training operations will be conducted Sunday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Francis Medical Center.

Firefighters, heavy apparatus and engines from the Colorado Springs, Black Forest and Fountain Fire Departments will conduct the operations.

This will be a large, multi-agency rescue drill that will involve several CSFD battalions, heavy apparatus engines, fire trucks, and other personnel. The drill test CSFD’s engine and truck companies, the hospital’s safety and facilities personnel’s readiness and the communication among all particiipating agencies.

Several floors of the hospital will be used for fire scenarios, victim rescues and water will be released from fire hoses from the fourth floor.