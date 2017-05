Related Coverage One man dead in shooting in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting in central Colorado Springs Sunday.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Square Townhomes in the area of Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. The victim has been identified as Felipe Garcia, 33, of Colorado Springs.

Police have not released any suspect information, but said Monday morning that everyone involved is accounted for and there is no danger to the community.

This is the 15th homicide of the year in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were four homicides.