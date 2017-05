Related Coverage 2 suspects arrested after reported bomb threat prompts evacuations at Fountain Valley School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The story unfolded in many ways overnight, the most shocking part being that the suspect’s accomplice in the act was his 16-year-old son.

According to the affidavit, during questioning, Bryan Bolding actually said he placed the device in the cafeteria the previous night around 11 p.m.

He said the remote for the device was in his residence at the school. He also said he had 8 additional smoke canisters, even though they come in packs of 12. He said their motivation was to cause “terror and panic.”

Bolding’s son said his father taught him how to build these smoke bombs about two weeks ago. Their initial plan was to detonate a smoke bomb at graduation, filling the tent with smoke.

They admitted to testing a similar bomb the night before in the Gold’s Gym parking lot off of Main Street in Widefield about three miles from the school.

The Sheriff’s office deemed this threat as “credible” almost immediately.

Bolding has been the IT director at Fountain Valley School since 2014, and his son is a student. Both live on campus.

Bolding also claimed via his Facebook page that he was in the 101st airborne division of the U.S. Army beginning in 1989. However, the U.S. Army Human Resource Center could not confirm that.

Bolding also says his employment was about to expire, and he was notified in February that his contract would not be renewed.

The father and son’s initial goal was to target the graduation ceremonies, because it contained the largest concentration of people they readily had access to.

There are currently 232 students enrolled at Fountain Valley School, plus staff and campus employees.

Bolding originally told investigators that his son didn’t have anything to do with it, while waiting to see if his son would confess himself.

Bolding bonded out of jail on $3,000 and returns to court Thursday, May 25.