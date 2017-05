Related Coverage Residents in southwestern Colorado Springs neighborhood want traffic to slow down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Neighbors near Alsace Way and 7th Street all gathered at a public meeting Wednesday night to push their case as to why a stop sign is needed.

Several requests have been made, claiming traffic has increased and people are speeding through the area.

Feedback from the recent study was shared with neighbors tonight.

They also talked about what would be the best option – signs or a round-a-bout, along with the possible costs.

“We don’t have a set price right now, you know if we do signage, it can be as low as $5,000,” said Tim Roberts, principal transportation planner. “Once we get into actual construction, depending on what we do it could total up to $100,000.”

Again, this is is early in the process so nothing is set in stone.