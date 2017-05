COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An 86-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained last week when he was hit by a car backing up in the intersection of East San Miguel Street and Baylor Drive.

Police say the incident happened Thursday, May 11 around 8 p.m.

According to authorities, 86-year-old Manuel Peak of Colorado Springs was trying to cross the street behind a car at the intersection when the car backed up and hit him.

Police say the car had stopped at the stop sign but its front half was in the through lane of East San Miguel Street. The driver tried to back up to clear the street for a car traveling westbound on East San Miguel Street. The driver hit Peak as he crossed the street behind him, according to police.

Peak was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He died of his injuries Wednesday, May 17.

This is the twelfth traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs in 2017, and Peak is the fifth pedestrian to have died as the result of a traffic accident. At this time in 2016, there had been nine traffic-related fatalities in Colorado Springs.

Authorities say this an active investigation. If you have any information in this investigation, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.