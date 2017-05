COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — EverythingForSight.org, a local nonprofit providing funding for comprehensive eye care to those in need, is partnering with the Pikes Peak chapter of Achilles International, a nonprofit that enables people with all types of disabilities to participate in mainstream running events to promote personal achievement, to host the inaugural 5K Fun Run “For Sight.”

The event will be held Monday, June 19 at the Santa Fe Trail, starting near the Colorado Springs Running Company in University Village located at 5262 N. Nevada Avenue #140.

Registration opens at 4:30 p.m. and the run begins at 5:30 p.m.

>> Click here for more information on the event and pre-registration.

The run aims to raise public awareness of financial and physical fitness assistance programs available to those with permanent, as well as medically and surgically treatable visual disabilities.

The event is free and open to anyone who’d like to participate.

At EverythingForSight.org, 100 percent of public donations go directly to patient care, and all administrative fees and costs are underwritten by participating physicians or private donations.