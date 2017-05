COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five Guys beat a lot of top contenders this year and now reigns supreme as America’s favorite burger chain.

This year for the first time ever, more Americans voted for Five Guys, according to the annual Harris Poll released Tuesday morning.

In-N-Out came in second, after topping the poll in both 2015 and 2016.

The Harris Poll, conducted between December 30 and February 21, surveyed over 100,000 U.S. consumers ages 15 and over. Participants in the survey rated brands based on familiarity, quality, and purchase consideration.

Here are the top 10 winners:

Five Guys In-N-Out Shake Shack Wendy’s Culvery’s Whataburger McDonald’s Sonic America’s Drive-In Smashburger Steak ‘N Shake