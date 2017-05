EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Public Health is participating in a full-scale, statewide Public Health Emergency Response Event scheduled to exercise and test the community’s response procedures during a health crisis.

The event is planned for June 15 to June 17.

The community is invited too participate in the exercise on Friday, June 16 from noon to 2 p.m. at Rampart High School located at 8250 Lexington Drive in Colorado Springs.

About 200 volunteers are needed to walk through a mock clinic to test Public Health’s emergency dispensing procedures, which may include filling out intake forms, consulting with public health staff or receiving “medicine.”

Participants will be entered to win one of three grand prizes, and registration is not required.

For more information on volunteering, call 719-578-3165.

For exercise updates and information, visit El Paso County Public Health’s web site.