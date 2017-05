U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Maj. Gen. Jay B. Silveria, an Air Force Academy graduate, will return to lead the Academy as superintendent, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced Wednesday. Silveria was also appointed to the rank of lieutenant general.

He will take over command from Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson, who has commanded the Academy for four years and will retire later this year.

Officials say Silveria will direct the Academy’s undergraduate academic program, cadet military and athletic training and character development, leading to a bachelor’s of science degree and a commission as a second lieutenant.

Silveria graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1985 and most recently served as deputy commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, and deputy commander of the Combined Air Force Air Component, U.S. Central Command, Southwest Asia.

He has flown combat sorties over the Balkans and Iraq and has served as vice commander at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

In addition to his Academy degree, Silveria also has a master’s degree in social sciences from Syracuse University in New York. In 2009, he joined Harvard University as a senior executive fellow.

Some of his major awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, a Bronze Star Medal, and an Air Force Commendation Medal.