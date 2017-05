COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 24th annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial Day Service will be held Friday, May 19.

Law enforcement agencies and military installations will gather at New Life Church, located at 11025 Voyager Parkway at 10 a.m. for the service, which honors the 31 Pikes Peak region peace officers who have given their lives in the line of duty since 1895.

The keynote speaker for the event will be eighth grade student Sam Hendrix.

The memorial service is open to the public.

President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962. Additionally, the calendar week in which May 15 falls was also proclaimed National Police Week, the week which pays special recognition for those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety of others.

On average, in the United States, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty every 57 hours.

If you are unable to attend, you can watch a livestream of the service on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.