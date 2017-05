CHICAGO — The Windy City’s getting the world’s first official Nutella Cafe.

The makers of the famous hazelnut spread will be opening a company-owned cafe across the street from Millennium Park at 151 N. Michigan Avenue, according to Eater Chicago.

The grand opening on May 31 will be complete with giveaways at Millennium Park Plaza.

However, there will be more to the menu other than the popular spread. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will also be served, with offerings including paninis, soups, and salads.

The two-level cafe is owned by Ferreo USA, the company that owns Nutella, whereas the Nutella Bar in New York City is owned and operated by Eataly NYC.

To see the menu, click here and read the original story on Eater Chicago.